Primary school praised for its ‘positive ethos’ and identity

North Mundham Primary School has been praised for its ‘ethos of positivity’ and community feel in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Headteacher Julia Carey said she was delighted with the report of the inspection in January, which continued the school’s ‘good’ rating.

Inspectors recognised the strengths of the school, where pupils showed ‘confidence to try things out in a trusting atmosphere’ and learnt in a ‘calm, orderly environment’.

It read: “There is a strong sense of community, based on mutual respect and support.

“An ethos of positivity permeates the school, with staff and pupils clearly enjoying their work. Leaders, including governors, have a clear vision for the school’s identity known as the ‘Mundham Way’.

“The values in the motto, ‘Belong, believe, achieve’, are evident throughout the school. Staff feel proud to work at North Mundham Primary School.”

The report commended a culture of safeguarding and that everyone at the school was committed to that culture and that pupils were confident that any instances of bullying would be ‘followed up rapidly and effectively’.

It added: “Pupils show very positive attitudes to learning. They show a strong sense of ‘belonging’ and gain confidence and self-belief in a caring environment with high expectations.”

Inspectors recognised improvements in literacy and teaching standards since the last inspection and agreed with the school that mathematics would be a good focus for further progress, along with ways to develop and deepen the already broad curriculum.

Headteacher Julia Carey said: “The report recognises the hard work of staff, governors, pupils and parents and how everyone is working together for the best opportunities for our children. Such a positive outcome!”

Read the full Ofsted report here: https://files.api.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50058340