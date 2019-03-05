Plans unveiled for ten new classrooms at Horsham district school

Plans have been unveiled for a brand new building set to host ten classrooms at a Horsham district school.

Steyning Grammar School has revealed it is looking to submit an application to create state-of-the-art classrooms to replace its temporary hutted classrooms on its Shooting Field site.

Steyning Grammar school. Photo courtesy of Google

A public consultation has been held at the school showcasing initial ideas for the building which could be built by 2020.

Nick Wergan, headteacher at Steyning Grammar, said: “Our vision for learning at Steyning Grammar is an exciting one, combining academic excellence with the development of the learning character our students need to flourish as successful and happy young adults.

“Our students and our staff thoroughly deserve this new block and I am pleased that, subject to planning approval, the learning environment at Shooting Field will now start to match our forward thinking vision for the school.”

In 2014 the school - along with support from West Sussex County Council and Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert - submitted a bid to the Department for Education for funding for urgent repairs. It was approved and - subject to planning approval - the new building could be created by January next year with the old huts removed soon after.

Mr Wegan added: “The school is very grateful to West Sussex County Council councillors and officers who have lobbied hard for this building from the start, along with our local MP Nick Herbert. WSCC has financially supported the bid to ensure every temporary classroom is removed, alongside the DfE grant. Governors, staff and parents have shared my determination to replace the huts and I will be delighted when we deliver on the pledge to do just that.”

A letter was sent out to parents inviting them to attend the consultation last Monday (February 25).

In the letter - seen by the County Times - the school said the new building would be situated north east of the existing school buildings and would be adjacent to the access road to the school.

Contractor Eco Modular Buildings has been tasked with completing the scheme and a majority of the new building will be created off-site at the firm’s factory to reduce disruption to the school and local area.

The letter added the new building would not increase capacity at the school and it will operate as normal throughout the works.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This is a very positive step forward for Steyning Grammar School and it just shows what can be achieved with strong collaborative working. The new, purpose built modular classrooms will provide students with the right environment to help them achieve their potential.

“This exciting project underpins the aims of the council’s School Effectiveness Strategy to give children and young people the best start in life.”

The school said it is hoping to submit a planning application ‘shortly’.