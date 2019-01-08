New headteacher for Chichester High School wants to nuture ‘citizens of the world’

The new headteacher of Chichester High School has said she wants to help students become ‘citizens of the world’.

Joanne McKeown takes over in the role this month from Yasmin Maskatiya, who is moving on to become one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Schools.

Chairman of governors at the school, Peter Waters said the school was in ‘excellent hands’.

He said: “As well as being a highly skilled and dedicated leader in her own right, Mrs McKeown has worked closely alongside Ms Maskatiya for a number of years and played an active role in the girls’ school journey to outstanding and the subsequent successful merger.”

Mrs McKeown said she was ‘thrilled’ to be leading the school and determined to continue its success.

She said: “I follow a very successful leader at the school and I am determined to carry on the tradition of excellence in education at this wonderful school.

“Working within the large academy trust TKAT (The Kemnal Academies Trust) further ensures support for our staff and young people to excel.

“I hold a BA (Hons) in Philosophy and the Study of Religions and have enjoyed several senior roles at Chichester High Schools over the past 14 years. I have a deep empathy with the establishment, its staff and its students.”

“Looking to the future, my aim is to ensure that the school develops even more strongly as a centre to deliver a broad and balanced curriculum which enables our learners to maximise their potential and leave with the skills to enable them to live their dream and succeed in their career path.

“We aim to prepare every individual thoroughly so they can take their place as a responsible global citizen in our modern world.

“We want to nurture exemplary ‘citizens of our world’ who will leave Chichester High School as well-rounded individuals with high self-esteem and the courage to grab hold of opportunities and try new things. Young people who seek to do something for others.

“We want to encourage the type of behaviour that is considerate and responsible, caring about others and caring for the planet and making the world a better and more just place.”