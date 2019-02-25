Music industry professionals hold interactive lectures at Horsham college

Horsham students were given an insight into the workings of the music industry thanks to a series of interactive lectures.

Three local industry professionals were welcomed to Collyer’s by music practitioners students to give talks throughout the spring term.

Among the professionals were James Watts from the Brighton campus of the international contemporary music college BIMM, and Adam Frost from Burgess Hill-based sound and lighting company Grapevine Audio.

Dan Page, head of music at Collyer’s, said: “We are massively grateful to BIMM and Grapevine Audio for their support.

“Much of the music industry is centred concerts and videos so it was also a great honour to welcome Ken Carter, from successful international event management company Activate Events, to elaborate on what is involved with managing events and the skills needed to be successful.”

James Watts spoke on the range of careers available in the music industry and why it’s important to specialise in more than one area to maintain a successful career, while Adam Frost focused on how to progress from studying at college to creating a varied and profitable career while developing practical skills and gaining further qualifications in the process.

Dan added: “The music practitioners students were extremely happy with the various creative, performance-based, business and technical areas of the industry addressed by these experienced professionals and welcomed the Q&A sessions at the end of each lecture.”

