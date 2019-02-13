MP Nick Herbert visits Henfield school to see new running track funded by sugar tax

Pupils from a Henfield school welcomed their MP on Friday to show off their new running track which has been part-funded by the sugar tax.

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited St Peter’s CE Primary School to see how it is helping to improve pupils’ physical and mental health with the addition of the new track, the ‘St Peter’s Metres’.

Headteacher Denise Maurice greeted the MP alongside pupils from the school’s council, who delighted in sharing how many laps they had each run on newly laid 300m all-weather track.

Nick said: “It was great to visit St Peter’s again and to see how it continues to develop.

“The new running track is a great addition to the school’s facilities and it was good to hear how the children benefit from using it.”

The track, which is used every day by pupils and staff, was funded in part through the Diocese of Chichester, and also through a grant from the Healthy Pupils Capital Fund.

The grant came from £100 million of revenue generated from the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, a ring-fenced fund from the tax on sugary drinks.

The fund is specifically for projects to improve children’s and young people’s physical and mental health by improving their access to facilities.

Nick added: “I was a strong supporter of the sugar tax, and it was good to see that money being used in my constituency to promote healthy lifestyles for young people.”

The MP’s visit came during Children’s Mental Health Week (February 4-10) which this year had the theme ‘Healthy: Inside and Out’

Charity Place2B promoted the week to show the positive impact that physical activity has on mental wellbeing.

