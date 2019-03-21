Lindens Pre-School Group in Worthing celebrates 40 years

A Worthing pre-school has celebrated its 40th birthday with an afternoon tea party for children and families, past and present.

Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe joined the celebrations at Lindens Pre-School Group on Saturday and officially opened a new classroom.

The official opening of the new classroom by Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe as Lindens Pre-School Group celebrates 40 years. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931725a

Lindens is a family-run pre-school, originally opened by Mrs Wendy Tovey, who moved into the property in Highdown Avenue with her family in March 1979.

Since then, many families have passed through the doors and Lindens now has children whose parents had attended many years before.

Mrs Tovey is still involved with the day-to-day running of the pre-school but it is now managed by her eldest daughter, Mrs Nikki Fletcher, who joined the Lindens staff in 1997, when her own daughter was two.

Camilia Herring, Mrs Tovey’s granddaughter, joined the staff in 2017 and her daughter, three-year-old Gabriella, is now one of the children there.

Four generations, from left, Camilla Herring, her daughter Gabriella, Wendy Tovey and Nikki Fletcher. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931705a

Mrs Fletcher said all seven of Mrs Tovey’s grandchildren had attended the pre-school over the years.

Lindens Pre-School Group operates from a purpose-built, twin-skinned classroom in the garden of the property. It was graded good in all areas by Ofsted following its last inspection in October 2018.

The Silver Line’s friendship service provides unique support, says 86-year-old Littlehampton widow

Looking back at the 1960s in Littlehampton with the Mods

Worthing pub hopes to welcome Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara