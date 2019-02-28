Julia Donaldson visits Lancing school for World Book Day

Pupils and teachers at Seaside Primary School in Lancing had a special reason to celebrate World Book Day early – they had a visit from children’s author and former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson.

Julia and her husband Malcolm, who live in Steyning, ran some workshops with the year-three pupils and whole school dressed up as a character from one of her books. The visit was organised with the help of the Steyning Bookshop.

Julia Donaldson with her husband Malcolm and children from Seaside Primary School in Lancing.

