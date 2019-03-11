Illustrators make World Book Day extra special at Southwick school
World Book Day at Glebe Primary School in Southwick was extra special this year, thanks to its special focus on illustrators. Each class has been named after a illustrator and pupils were asked to dress as a character from a book relevant to their class name for the celebrations on Friday.
Thanks to the efforts of school librarian Kate Gieler, a number of illustrators have become involved at Glebe Primary and Steve Lenton is now its patron of illustration – the first in the country. He has set the children a competition to design a character which he will include in his next book.
Librarian Kate Gieler and author Vashti Hardy, patron of reading at Glebe Primary, with pupils. Picture: Steve Robards SR1906288