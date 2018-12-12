Gold award for student-run Chichester College restaurant

A student-run training restaurant at Chichester College has received a Gold level award for its healthy menu, under the national Eat Out Eat Well scheme.

A college spokesman said students, staff and visitors can be assured they are ‘eating well’ when they stop by Cafe 19, which serves ‘healthy and hearty homemade meals’.

Cafe 19 team. Picture contributed SUS-181112-115802001

The spokesman said this included soup and sandwiches, as well as a range of ‘tempting daily specials’ - all cooked and served by hospitality and catering students.

Lecturer Alison Girdlestone, who the college said has been a ‘driving force’ in ensuring the menus meet the healthy standards, said: “Since Cafe 19 opened two years ago, we’ve been working hard to make sure we are serving delicious meals which and not only filling, but are also healthy.

“It’s all about making small changes to the way we prepare our meals to help reduce salt, sugar and fat without compromising the flavour, so as a team we are constantly looking at new ways to do this.”

Alison said the college is ‘very proud to receive this award’, and believes it reflects that they are achieving their aim to make ‘healthy, tasty breakfasts and lunches that our customers can enjoy’.

Julia Williams, head of learning for service industries at Chichester College, said it is a ‘well-deserved recognition’ of the work put into Cafe 19.

She added: “We are very proud of this award.

“The team are constantly developing the menu, offering freshly cooked, healthy options that will satisfy the appetites of the college’s hungry staff and students.”

According to the college spoksman, the Eat Out Eat Well award is assessed and managed by local councils, through Trading Standards, Environmental Health and Public Health teams, and takes into account the type of food on offer, the cooking methods and how meals are promoted to customers.

Councillor Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services at Chichester District Council, said: “I would like to say a huge congratulations to Chichester College for achieving their Eat Out, Eat Well Gold Award.

“Having this award will mean customers being able to easily make positive, healthy choices in what they eat, and the team there have worked extremely hard to ensure their menus are healthy as well as offering great flavour.”

Eileen urged other catering establishments across the Chichester district to ‘find out more about how this award can benefit their business and customers’.

Cafe 19 is open to the public from 9.15am until 1.30pm on Tuesdays to Fridays (term time only).