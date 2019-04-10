Former head girl is Pulborough primary school’s new head teacher

A former head girl at a Pulborough primary school has this month been appointed as its new head teacher.

Mrs Sam Copus has been promoted from her role as deputy head teacher at St Mary’s C of E Primary School where she has worked for 15 years.

Sam, who also co-ordinated the support for special educational needs before being appointed as head teacher, attended St Mary’s as a child and in her final year was awarded the position of head girl.

She said: “Lots of things have changed over the years but this is now the same happy school that I knew then.

“Our focus is on each of the children, making sure they learn social skills along with the national curriculum, and all while making new friends and having fun.

“Being a church school our Christian ethos underpins all that we do, as we strive to develop the children academically, spiritually and socially over their time with us, before the next stage of their education.

“I’ve been delighted and overwhelmed with all the support from the parents and children as well as from our fantastic teachers and staff.

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned and we’re already starting to put them into action so we are all looking forward to a bright future together at St Mary’s.”

The Early Years areas at St Mary’s have recently been thoroughly updated in line with the latest advice on learning spaces.

For an appointment to visit St Mary’s school in Link Lane, Pulborough, contact head teacher Mrs Sam Copus on 01798 872007.

For more about the school, visit www.st-marys-pulborough.w-sussex.sch.uk

