Burgess Hill school’s support for special educational needs pupils praised

A Burgess Hill primary school’s ‘outstanding reputation’ for supporting pupils with special educational needs has been highlighted in Parliament

Earlier this week Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames described how St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School takes more children with SEN than it is properly funded for and therefore finds itself with a budget shortfall ‘through no fault of its own, other than the desire to do good’.

He had visited the school in December and described how it has an ‘outstanding reputation for supporting pupils with special educational needs’.

He asked the Education Secretary Damian Hinds in the House of Commons earlier this week what further help he could give, given its outstanding work in ‘this vital field’.

Mr Hinds said: “I pay tribute to the school for its work and I would be happy to meet my right honourable friend to discuss the matter further. There was some extra funding for high needs in the package of measures that we put forward in December; I also committed to looking at some of the wider issues, including the way funding works structurally, to ensure that the resourcing for those needs is fairly spread among schools.”