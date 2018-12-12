Angmering Railway Station Christmas tree decorated by pupils from Georgian Gardens Community Primary School

Pupils at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington have made some lovely decorations for the Christmas tree at Angmering Railway Station.

Robins, paper chains and stars were among the creations made during art lessons at the school, to bring some festive joy to train passengers.

Pupils made the tree decoration in their art lessons at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington

The tree was donated by Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre.

Georgian Gardens is part of a long-standing Community Rail Partnership with Angmering Railway Station and bringing art to the station is part of this.

Angmering Railway Station art project shortlisted for national award

No Christmas presents for Littlehampton family as they bring back the true spirit of Christmas through Elf on a Shelf

Pupils made the tree decoration in their art lessons at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School in Rustington

Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair, part of Wickmas, draws hundreds to Littlehampton shops – in pictures