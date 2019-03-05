Education trust offers lifeline to anguished children missing out on secondary school choices

Devastated Horsham parents who have been told their children are to miss out on their choice of secondary school are now being thrown a lifeline.

A new school that is to open in the town in September says it could have places available for both girls and boys - many of whom have been left in tears this week after being told they cannot go to the their preferred secondary schools.

Bohunt Horsham, a new co-educational school that will open its doors for Year 7 pupils in temporary accommodation in Hurst Road, Horsham, later this year, says parents can still apply for a place there for their children.

A spokesman said: “Although we received a large number of applications in the lead-up to our deadline, parents to whom we have made an offer have a two week window in which to decide whether to accept our offer or take up their place at another West Sussex school.

“If there are any local families who are interested in a year 7 place at Bohunt Horsham for September 2019 I would encourage them to make an application via our website, https://bohunthorsham.com/application-form/ - as we are in the fortunate position of possibly being able to accommodate them following this two week window.”

Although opening for Year 7 pupils only in September, the Bohunt Education Trust plans to open a state-of-the-art new school off Rusper Road in north Horsham in 2020. It will cater for around 1,600 children aged from four to 16.

The Bohunt spokesman added: “At Bohunt Horsham, we believe that for children to thrive and excel they need to enjoy school. Our work to make sure our students are happy and safe in school starts as soon as you accept a place with us.”

The trust says it also has a specially designed support programme for vulnerable students, or those who are the only ones joining Bohunt from their primary school.