Education bosses give top marks to Horsham schools ... but others could do better

A number of primary schools in the Horsham area have been given top marks in new league tables released by the Department for Education.

However some others in the district have not fared so well - despite all of them being rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, the Government’s office for standards in education.

The latest results have been revealed this week in the Education Department’s Key Stage 2 stats for 2018.

Among the top-performers are Kingslea Primary School in Kings Road, Horsham, where pupils have been rated ‘well above average’ in reading, writing and maths.

Also rated ‘well above average’ in the three Rs is Holy Trinity CofE Primary School in Lower Beeding. And Heron Way Primary School in Horsham - which has an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating - has been deemed ‘above average’ in reading and writing and ‘average’ in maths.

Kingslea School headteacher Alexis Conway said: “Due to the hard work and commitment of school leaders, teachers and parents we are fortunate to have excellent schools across Horsham.

“Whilst achievement data is important, snapshot data over one year has its limitations. Other important, but harder to measure factors, such as the quality of the curriculum, the children’s enjoyment of school and wellbeing, quality of teaching and inclusivity are key in ensuring that our children are brought up as happy, well rounded members of our community who Horsham can be proud of.

“I am very proud to be a school leader in Horsham and very proud of the achievements of all our schools.”

For the full results see:

Top primary schools in the Horsham area