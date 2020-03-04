Eco friendly show returns to Horsham

This weekend sees Horsham’s fifth Kinder Living Home Show, with more inspiration and advice for living a more sustainable life than ever before.

The show is on 10am-4pm on Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday (March 7&8) at County Hall North (Parkside) in Horsham.

The Kinder Living Home Show. Photo by Toby Phillips Photography

is run by a small and dedicated team of volunteers, on a not-for-profit basis.

Show founder Jeanette Mercer said: “There are so many frightening messages and images about the environment - fires, floods, deforestation, melting ice, declining wildlife. It’s necessary, but it can become very depressing. It’s almost easier to ignore it and hope someone else will deal with it.

“But our individual actions really do matter, and feeling that you’re doing something - however little that is at first - is actually quite up-lifting.

“For most people sustainable living is a journey of many small steps and it starts with taking a sensible look at how you live now. That’s what the Kinder Living Home Show is all about - helping people to figure out where they are now, and what they can do next.”

This year’s show will include a display of electric vehicles by the Sussex EV car owner’s club, and a focus on energy in the home - both saving it and generating it, plus avoiding food waste and plastic in the kitchen and personal products.

Transition Horsham are bringing their seed swap and lots of advice on sustainable gardening and Horsham Repair Cafe will be offering repairs (see website to book).

For more details please see www.kinderliving.co.uk

