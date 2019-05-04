Earthquake felt in Crawley in early hours

A startled Crawley resident said her house was shaking in the early hours of this morning due to an earthquake.

Fabienne Salmon, who lives in Ifield, said the earthquake struck at around 1am.

The region has been hit by earthquakes this year. Photo: British Geological Survey

She said: “It lasted only three seconds and it wasn’t as strong as the last one, but there was still loud rumbling and had our house was shaking again.”

The British Geological Survey, which monitors quakes around the world, confirmed the earthquake. A spokesman said site managers were currently trying to analyse how big it was.

A number of earthquakes have hit the area in recent months.

The largest struck in the region in February when thousands of people were left shocked as the quake rocked houses across Crawley, Gatwick and Horsham, as well as an area in Surrey.

Experts have previously dismissed fears that the earthquakes could be connected with drilling for oil on land north of Gatwick.

