Emergency services responded to a collision near Pyecombe this morning.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said there was a collision reported near Pyecombe at approximately 6.30am.

The A23 at Pyecombe. Picture: Google Street View

The patients at the scene declined treatment, he said, and no one was taken to hospital.

