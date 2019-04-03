Drivers and rail passengers in Crawley area encounter problems

Drivers have faced problems in Crawley this morning on the A2220 Horsham Road due to a level crossing failure.

The barriers have been stuck in the down position, meaning traffic from Albany Road to Alpha Road has had to find an alternative route.

Rail passengers have also encountered problems this morning due to a fault with the signalling system between Three Bridges and Horsham.

That has been rectified but disruption is expected until 2pm.

