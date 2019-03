Firefighters battled a large blaze in Lindfield yesterday which involved a number of caravans.

Eight fire engines were involved and Scaynes Hill Road was closed, with local residents advised to keep doors and windows shut. Below we feature dramatic photos from the scene.

The scene at the fire in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

The scene at the fire in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

The scene at the fire in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

The scene at the fire in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

View more