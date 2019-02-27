Dramatic photos from fire in Winnie the Pooh forest

Fire investigators were today (Wednesday February 27) sifting through the aftermath of a wildfire in a forest known as Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood.

More than 130 firefighters were called after two blazes broke out within an hour of each other in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, on the hottest February day on record. Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing from the forest best known as the setting of A. A. Milne’s children’s classic. The cause of the first fire, which started at 12.30pm, was ‘accidental’, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said. The second blaze, which started just over an hour later less than two miles away, was still under investigation. See also: Wildfire rips through Winnie the Pooh forest

Wildfires rip through Ashdown Forest in East Sussex.

It was the hottest February day on record.

The forest is best known as the setting of A. A. Milne's children's classic Winnie the Pooh.

Two separate blazes started within an hour of each other.

