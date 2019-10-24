Donkeys in Horsham help raise hundreds for cancer research

Donkeys Summer and Solli – with volunteer Wendy and assistant manager Janice – stood outside the Cancer Research UK charity shop in East Street Horsham on Saturday to raise money for the charity’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The donkey fun day raised £400.

Volunteers also braved the cold to stand outside with their collection tins on Friday, raising more than £600.

The UK’s annual Stand Up To Cancer campaign funds research and clinical trials that develop treatments and technology to people with cancer. While one in four people with cancer survived in the 1970s, two in four survive today. The campaign aims to reach three in four by 2034.

The telethon for Channel 4 Stand Up To Cancer will be televised on Friday, October 26 from 7pm.