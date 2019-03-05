Dogs at West Sussex animal centre looking for a permanent home

We are helping the RSPCA in its work to help re-home the dogs that come into its care via animal centres.

Each month we will feature a number of dogs looking for a permanent home. You can read about the work of Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester in our feature which also includes more detail about the dogs featured below. If you’d like to know more about rehoming any of the animals visit the website for an application form at www.rspcamountnoddy.org.uk

Amy is an 8 year old pug who loves life. She sadly lost her eye due to an accident when she was young, but this has not affected her confidence at all and she is a happy, outgoing girl with people and other dogs. Buy a Photo

Annie is a fabulous girl bursting with character! She loves people and will amuse you all day with her funny ways Buy a Photo

Chase is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations and will require ongoing training with his new owners. Buy a Photo

A loving, affectionate and active dog, Sky is looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy an active lifestyle Buy a Photo

View more