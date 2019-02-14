‘Disgraceful’ Horsham car park lifts: public call for cut in parking fees

A call is being made for a cut in charges at a Horsham town centre car park following the repeated breakdown of lifts there.

People have taken to social media to vent their anger after lifts at The Forum were again out of action this week.

Maintenance of the lifts - already branded ‘a disgrace’ by many because of their frequent failure - is the responsibility of Horsham District Council, which has apologised for the breakdowns.

But many car park users have spoken out on Facebook saying the situation is ‘not good enough’ and that the lift service is ‘unsafe’ for disabled people.

One unhappy driver said: “It’s disgraceful, they should reduce the parking fees.” Another said: “It’s a joke and they still charge full price for parking.”

One woman said that she had only managed with the help of a member of the public as she tried to navigate the stairs with a toddler and a pram when the lifts were not working. “If this happened once in a blue moon it would be understandable but so regularly is disgraceful!”

Another fumed: “This car park is unsafe for anyone disabled as the likelihood of the lifts failing grows. Even if they are working on arrival it is not safe to assume they will be upon your return. Not good enough.”

Another hit out: “It renders the car park completely inaccessible for wheelchair users.”

A man added: “Quite unbelievable that these (lifts) are just so useless and have been for many years!”

Another woman added: “So people with disabilities or mums with pushchairs are effectively discriminated against. Ccouncil is not listening - this has to be dealt with.”

A council spokesman has already said: “The council apologises for the recent difficulties experienced with the Forum lifts and the ongoing inconvenience this has caused to users.

“The lifts have been checked and there are a number of issues affecting reliability, mainly concerning the very tight tolerances of the fitting of the doors.

“This is being investigated and remedial works will be instructed as soon as practicable.”