Disabled 7-year-old Horsham girl given dream holiday to Disney World, Florida

A disabled seven-year-old girl from Horsham has enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disney World thanks to a national charity.

Zoe Granger, who was born with a number of complex medical conditions including a liver disease that has left her jaundiced, returned from her dream holiday to Florida on Tuesday December 11.

It was funded and operated by Caudwell Children which provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

Mark Bushell, from Caudwell Children, said: “Zoe and the family had a wonderful time on their dream holiday.

“She’s had a tough few years as her condition has left her skin very itchy and despite being on medication, the itch is still very difficult for Zoe to manage.

“As a result she often scratches herself until she bleeds.

“Zoe is currently undergoing drug trials to reduce her skin irritation and this means that she has to make regular visit to the hospital for blood tests, which she finds traumatic.”

To get some much needed respite, Zoe’s parents Gemma and Pete decided to apply for a place for her on Caudwell Children’s annual Destination Dreams holiday.

She was accompanied on the trip by her mum and dad, and her two-year-old brother Fraser.

Gemma said: “Zoe’s at the age where she is becoming more aware that she can’t do some of the things that her friends can do, and this sometimes get her down.

“But the holiday was a great boost for her and the whole family, and we experienced some normality back in our lives without having to worry about hospital appointments.”

The charity created Destination Dreams in 2007, to give 25 children with life threatening conditions the opportunity to experience a ‘dream’ holiday to Disney World.

The charity is appealing for donations to help make trips like Zoe’s happen, and is urging parents of children with life limiting conditions to apply for a place on next year’s trip. Visit www.caudwellchildren.com