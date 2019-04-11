Desperate plea after South Downs dog attack

Police have issued a desperate plea to dog owners after an attack at a village farm.

Officers said a sheep was attacked by a dog at farm in Edburton Road, Edburton, near Small Dole, on Tuesday afternoon (April 9).

Police said the owner of the dog had been identified and was assisting officers with their investigation.

With the Easter holiday approaching Sergeant Tom Carter has warned people to control their dogs when they are out in the countryside.

He said: “We urge people to keep their dogs on a lead while they are walking in rural areas and around livestock. So often in these incidents the owners are horrified by what their dogs have done, but they have to accept that even the most docile of pets can quickly turn into a killer given the opportunity.

“We invariably see a rise in sheep-worrying incidents as Spring and Summer approaches as more dog owners head for the countryside to exercise their pets.

“A farmer can legally shoot a dog that is chasing livestock and seek compensation from the person responsible for the animal, so please don’t take the risk.”

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s attack is asked to contact officers online or by calling 101 quoting 709 of 09/04.