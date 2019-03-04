Deadline looms in next phase of battle against Horsham incinerator

A deadline is looming over plans to build a controversial incinerator near Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling has lodged an appeal against a decision to turn down its plans to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Warnham.

Residents have until midnight tonight to write to the planning inspectorate expressing their views on the application ahead of a planning inquiry to be held later this year. For more on the plans see: Horsham incinerator: All you need to know about the plans

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham has urged those opposed to the scheme to submit their objections as it continues to fight the appeal.

A spokesman said: “We have a great team working together leading the campaign on behalf of those who oppose plans for a huge commercial and industrial incinerator in Horsham.

“This is our beautiful town of Horsham. Why spoil it?”

The plans were refused by West Sussex County Council last summer after councillors shared residents concerns over the size of the building, the impact it could have on the environment and roads, and worries over pollution.

However, it has since emerged the council will now only defend one of its six objections during the appeal process. For more see here: Horsham incinerator: Council ‘will not defend’ 5 out of 6 reasons for refusal

Britaniacrest Recycling has said the facility is urgently needed and would be strictly regulated to protect local communities and the environment.

Horsham incinerator: ‘This facility is urgently needed’

No Incinerator 4 Horsham says it plans to continue fighting the application on all six reasons it was rejected and is calling on residents to help support its legal campaign.

The spokesman added: “Everyone who opposes plans for a Horsham incinerator needs to decide if they wish No Incinerator 4 Horsham to merely be able to read a short report and ask a few questions via the inspector, or to also have a barrister, technical expert witnesses and reports, to enable us to robustly present our case against the plans and robustly analyse the case as presented by Britaniacrest and WSCC.”

“Ni4H volunteers are doing what they can to keep costs down, but urgently need to raise £10,000 by March 4 to proceed as a Rule 6 Party with a Ni4H barrister and expert team and continue fundraising until the autumn.”

To comment on the application visit www.acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ViewCase.aspx?caseid=3218965 or to donate to the group visit www.ni4h.org