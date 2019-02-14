Date announced for Horsham town centre bar reopening

A Horsham bar has announced its reopening date after it was badly damaged by a fire.

Andy Harrod, owner of the Dead Parrot in Piries Place, hopes that the refurbished bar will open with the regeneration of the area in the spring.

An electrical fire caused extensive damage to the Dead Parrot forcing Andy to completely refurbish the interior.

Andy said: “We’re optimistically opening doors when the rest of the square does.

“With all the ongoing exterior building works, those things are intrinsically linked.”

Andy fought and extinguished the fire himself but not before smoke damaged the bar.

Andy said at the time: “The chess board looks like every piece is black.

“The taxidermy badger looks like a really small panther.”