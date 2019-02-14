Date announced for Horsham’s St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk

The date for the 2019 St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk has been announced.

Taking place on Saturday June 8 at The Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath, the event gives people the chance to walk in support of the hospice or in memory of a loved one. For the very first time, this event is open to walkers of all ages and abilities, with a new two mile route added so the whole family can get involved.

Sponsored by Gatwick Airport, the walk offers a choice of two, seven, 13 or 20 miles.

Melanie Wrightson, community engagement manager at Gatwick Airport said, “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk for the third year running. It’s always a fantastically uplifting night, and we can’t wait to see thousands of people hitting the streets of Horsham to support their local hospice.”

Last year, more than 1,100 people walked through Horsham, lighting up the town with an orange glow. This year, St Catherine’s is hoping even more will make their steps count.

Maureen, whose daughter-in-law, Nicola, was cared for by St Catherine’s, has taken part in several of our Midnight Walks.

She added: “We had so much fun on the walk. When I crossed the finish line for the first time and then each year after, I just felt proud that I’ve done it and quite elated; the feeling with everybody at the end cheering you on and congratulating you, it was a very poignant moment for me.

“I would encourage others to take part in the Midnight Walk because doing something like that to raise money for such a wonderful organisation is very important. It’s not a competition or race, just come along and have a go. We’re all winners because we all take part in the event.”

St Catherine’s can currently only reach one in three terminally ill people, and their families, when they need them most. With the support of people like you, they can be there for everyone.

Louise Brown, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Last year was our biggest ever Midnight Walk, and this year we’re hoping lots of you will join us to help us beat our target again! The Midnight Walk is always a really special evening, and together we can go the extra mile to ensure that no one has to face death and loss alone.”

A spokesman for the charity added: “It doesn’t matter whether you’re walking individually or as a group, as a personal challenge or in memory of someone. It just matters that you walk.”

To sign up online for the walk see www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine’s Events Team on 01293 447355. Sign up by 5pm on Sunday April 21 to receive a special early bird entry rate of £10.

After this date, it will cost £15 to take part. All entry fees include a free t-shirt, finisher’s breakfast and medal.