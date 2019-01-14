Dame Patricia Routledge to help the Fishbourne Companions celebrate first birthday

Dame Patricia Routledge is set to help the Fishbourne Companions celebrate its first birthday.

The group was set up to provide support for the lonely and isolated in the village. They meet weekly at the Fishbourne Centre for tea and coffee and activities such as quizzes, games, keep fit, and visiting speakers. Outings and lunches are held monthly. The group also offers transport locally.

Fishbourne Companions will celebrate with a special meeting at the Fishbourne Centre at 10am on Tuesday, January 15. Dame Patricia Routledge, a choir from Fishbourne Primary School, and folk singers will be in attendance, and party food will be available. The cost is £2.