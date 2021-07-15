Cyclist seriously injured after crash on A27 in Chichester

Sussex Police said the cyclist – a 63-year-old local woman – was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash at the Tangmere roundabout on Tuesday (July 13).

The incident involved a silver Kia Sportage and happened on the A27 Arundel Road about 1.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting serial 638 of 13/07."