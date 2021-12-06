Cyclist receives minor injuries after altercation with driver of Land Rover

A police spokesperson said: "Just before 10.25am on Sunday (28 November) we received a report of an altercation between a cyclist and the driver of a Land Rover in Holtye Road, East Grinstead.

"The cyclist received minor injuries as a result of the incident and a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and was bailed until December 26.

