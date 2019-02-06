Cuckfield school reopens after break-in and gas leak

A Cuckfield school which closed to students on Monday due to a break-in and gas leak has now re-opened.

An ‘inset day’ which was due to be held today at the school has been cancelled.

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Broad Street closed suddenly on Monday after staff discovered ‘a very strong smell of gas in the building’.

Police are investigating the incident following a social media video posted claiming responsibility for the gas leak.

The closure was not the first time the school was shut suddenly to students. It closed on January 28 due to a ‘boiler breakdown’.