Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 10am today (Thursday, July 22).

He said: “Team are attending an RTC in Slough Green Lane, Cuckfield, due to a motorcyclist coming off their bike after going through a large pile of food grain on the road.”

Inspector Taylor added that an off-duty paramedic is helping out and that no serious injuries have been reported.

