Police said the man was arrested by officers on Tuesday evening (August 24) on suspicion of child abduction, sexual assault, and a separate common assault.

The girl was playing near the Timberleys area when she was approached by a man who forced her into nearby bushes, police said, adding it was believed he was distracted by the girl’s relatives calling out for her.

Chief inspector Jon Carter, Arun and Chichester District commander, said: “This is an important development but our investigation continues and if you witnessed the incident or have any other information, please report online or by ringing 101, quoting Operation Assertive.

A man has been arrested following an attack on a six-year-old girl in Littlehampton

“The investigation is being pursued quickly and rigorously, and local officers are conducting increased patrols.

“Local people should continue to take sensible precautions to keep their children safe.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour around children call us on 999 at once.”