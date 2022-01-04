Would-be burglars spotted in villages around Horsham
Would-be burglars have been spotted on the prowl in villages around Horsham.
Police say that in one incident someone was seen trying door handles in a residential building at Capon Park, Faygate, on December 20.
In another incident, a person was spotted trying car door handles in Borrer Drive, Henfield, in the early hours of today (January 4).
Police searched the area but no-one was found and nothing was stolen in either incident.