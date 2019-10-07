Worthing shoplifter jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of make-up

A shoplifter who stole nearly £400 of make-up from a Worthing store has been jailed according to a court document,

Jordan Thomson, 26, of Brighton Road, Worthing, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing make-up worth £399.50 from Wilko at Worthing on August 29.

He also indicated a guilty plea to stealing toothbrushes worth £70 from Boots in Worthing on July 29.

He was in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Brighton Magistrates Court on August 13, for offences of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary (non-dwelling) and threatening behaviour.

He was sent to prison for a total of 30 weeks and ordered to pay £528 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to his record of previous offending and the fact the offence took place so soon after a suspended sentence was imposed.

