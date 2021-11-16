The man, who is from Goring and in his 70s, was walking with his wife on the Worthing Promenade, which is shared between pedestrians and cyclists, at about 12.45pm on Saturday, October 16. He said a cyclist, who wrongly thought it was a cycle lane, verbally abused and assaulted him.

The victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “I tried to explain that there were no cycle lanes in Worthing along this stretch, it is shared.

“I was pushed in the face. I tried to defend myself when he lunged several punches at me. I told my wife to phone the police.

Sussex Police has filed the investigation until any new information comes to light

“There were now four witnesses on the scene. He knocked the phone out of my wife’s hand, then from the side out of my sight he once again lunged into me. One of the male witnesses tried to stop him, but went down taking me with him, where the cyclist continued to punch me, then when on the floor he continually stamped on my head.

“He then rode off leaving me bloodied, bruised, and unable to move. He had a mask covering his face and a hoodie jacket over his head. At a rough guess he was about 22 to 25 years old.”

After a check-up and an x-ray at hospital, the victim was allowed home. Since then, he has had no further contact from the police or the council – to whom wrote with concerns about the pathway.

Sussex Police confirmed its response to ‘reports of an assault’ at West Parade but said the investigation has been filed. A spokesperson told the Herald: “Officers attended and assisted a man in his 70s who suffered minor injuries. He was later taken to hospital and passed into the care of staff. No viable lines of enquiry have been identified and the incident has been filed pending any further information coming to light.”

The victim said he was concerned someone else may suffer ‘a more serious attack’.

“Mine was horrific but I’m getting over it,” he said. “I still get headaches.

“I just want to make other people aware and be careful. Being attacked like that, what would happen to a mother and her children?”

The pensioner said he was annoyed nobody from the council had contacted him and as has called for measures to be put in place on the prom.

“Most people have a pretty good understanding of the rules but the council needs to put more signage in or go over those lines again so it doesn’t look like they are cycle lanes,” he added.

The Herald contacted Worthing Borough Council about the matter but did not receive a reply.