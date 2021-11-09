Alan Willson, from Worthing, was attacked on Easter Sunday this year.

The 46-year-old dad was found injured in Longcroft Park in the town around 7.30pm.

Mr Willson suffered life-changing injuries and spent months in hospital.

Alan Willson was found injured in Longcroft Park, Worthing on Easter Sunday this year. Family picture courtesy of Just Giving/Cheryl Edwards

The three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested shortly after.

The teens, aged 14, 15 and 17 appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (November 9) to deny inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two boys appeared in the dock and one in the well of the court due to Covid restrictions.

One boy wore a blue tracksuit.

One boy appeared in a green hooded jacket.

The third boy wore a blue suit.

Mr Wilson had brain surgery and also suffered spinal fractures, lung trauma and broken bones.

A trial date was fixed for April 25 next year.

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing QC told the court it was in the interest of young defendants to start the trial as soon as possible.

She told the boys: "I appreciate that probably feels like a long way off to you but there is a lot of work to be done."