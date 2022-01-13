According to Sussex Police, officers were called to 'a report of a disturbance' inside The Jungle Club in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Sunday, October 31.

"Officers are investigating a subsequent report of an assault," a police spokesperson said.

"We were later able to obtain a statement from the victim and have regularly kept him informed of the progress made in the case so far.

Police officers were called to 'a report of a disturbance' inside The Jungle Club in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

"The investigation continues."

Anyone with information is asked to report it online, by calling 101 quoting the reference number 171 of 31/10/21.