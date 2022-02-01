Worthing man given Criminal Behaviour Order after persistent antisocial behaviour
A Worthing man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order in a bid to stop his persistent antisocial behaviour in the town.
Sussex Police applied for the two-year order and it was imposed on 60-year-old Clive Mayhew by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 12.
They said it comes after Mayhew breached his Community Protection Notice nine times.
PCSO Ann-Marie Rushworth, from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Clive Mayhew.
“Mayhew has been causing antisocial behaviour for a long period of time in the West Sussex area, particularly in Worthing.
“Hopefully this order will help to protect the community and prevent him from further offending.”
The Criminal Behaviour Order comes with a list of prohibitions:
Not to be in possession of any open containers of alcohol in any public place in West Sussex, except licensed premises.
Not to be drunk or in a state of drunkenness in any public place in West Sussex.
Not to behave in any way causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person.