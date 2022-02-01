Worthing man given Criminal Behaviour Order after persistent antisocial behaviour

Sussex Police applied for the two-year order and it was imposed on 60-year-old Clive Mayhew by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

They said it comes after Mayhew breached his Community Protection Notice nine times.

Worthing man Clive Mayhew has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order following a period of persistent offending in the town. Picture: Sussex Police

PCSO Ann-Marie Rushworth, from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Clive Mayhew.

“Mayhew has been causing antisocial behaviour for a long period of time in the West Sussex area, particularly in Worthing.

“Hopefully this order will help to protect the community and prevent him from further offending.”

The Criminal Behaviour Order comes with a list of prohibitions:

Not to be in possession of any open containers of alcohol in any public place in West Sussex, except licensed premises.

Not to be drunk or in a state of drunkenness in any public place in West Sussex.