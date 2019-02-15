Worthing man damaged traffic lights while drink-driving and failed to stop

Graham Partridge, 61, of Ontario Close, Durrington, has been fined for drink-driving after damaging two pedestrian traffic lights in Worthing and failing to stop.

His case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

He was fined £750 and must pay £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving in Brighton Road, into Farncombe Road, Worthing, on January 9, 2019.

The reading was 68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, just under twice the legal limit of 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was also fined £500 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in Worthing, on January 9, 2019.

The court heard Partridge was driving a black Range Rover when the accident happened and damage was caused to two pedestrian traffic lights.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Durrington care assistant caught drink-driving by off-duty police officer

Littlehampton 71-year-old fined for drink-driving