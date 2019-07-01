Worthing man arrested after assault that left pensioner with a fractured pelvis on South Downs

A Worthing man has been arrested in connection with an assault on the South Downs last month.

Sussex Police said a 59-year-old man from Worthing had been arrested on suspicion of GBH, following the assault of a pensioner on June 17.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5pm at the end of Honeysuckle Lane, when the 74-year-old victim was attacked by a cyclist while walking his dog.

He was treated in hospital for multiple injuries including severe facial bruising and a fractured pelvis, police said.

The suspect has been released under investigation, added police.