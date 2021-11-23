According to Sussex Police, Jamie Leigh, of King Edward Avenue in Worthing, was arrested on Sunday morning (November 21) following a number of reports received over the preceding week.

He has been charged with a series of offences around Brighton, including 'multiple assaults against women, drug possession and robbery', police said.

A spokesperson added: "Police received a report on Wednesday, November 17 that a man had violently assaulted a woman known to him in a hotel during the early hours of the morning.

Jamie Leigh, 37, of King Edward Avenue in Worthing, was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 20

"Three days later, on Saturday, November 20, police received a report of a man entering the home of a woman, making threats and leaving with stolen bank cards before using them at a local shop.

"During the early hours of Sunday, November 21, police were alerted to a report of an aggressive man who had approached and assaulted a woman on St James' Street."

A member of security staff attempted to protect the woman and the man assaulted him before leaving the area and attempting to break into the same address entered on November 20, police said.

Leigh was arrested nearby by officers and upon arrest, a knuckle duster and Class A drugs were recovered, the spokesperson added.

Leigh was subsequently charged with four counts of assault by beating, robbery, possession of a controlled Class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and fraud by false representation.

Police said Leigh appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 22) where he pleaded not guilty to all charges except possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class A drugs, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 20.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell, Sussex Police’s lead on domestic abuse, said: “Safeguarding women, girls and all victims of domestic abuse is a top priority for Sussex Police.

“We take all reports extremely seriously and work proactively to get the victims to a place of safety and bring the perpetrators into custody.

“These charges were brought as a result of the bravery of the victims involved, the tenacity of our officers and the ongoing essential work of our partners in the community.