Worthing home searched after sighting of firearms - Two arrested after dozens of weapons seized
Dozens of guns were seized after a tactical firearms unit swarmed a property in Worthing last weekend, police have revealed.
Sussex Police said a member of the public reported seeing two people handling suspected firearms outside a vehicle in a car park in Rowlands Road shortly before 2pm on Saturday, October 23.
Officers from the tactical firearms unit were 'swiftly on the scene' and arrested a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman in the car on suspicion of possessing firearms, police said.
Police said two deactivated pistols were found in the vehicle.
A spokesperson added: "Officers then searched the man’s address, and in an outbuilding they found a further 25 long-barrelled weapons, the majority of which were deactivated, and a further 10 handgun style weapons either gas powered or deactivated.
"The officers made safe the weapons, some of which had not been deactivated properly.
"The 49-year-old woman from Worthing was released under investigation, while the 53-year-old man from Worthing was released on police bail, pending further enquiries."
Have you read?: Worthing revealed as one of the best UK locations for vegan and vegetarian takeaways