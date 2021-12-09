After reports of a man with a weapon, armed officers, joined by police dogs, rushed to Oxford Road and police closed a number of surrounding roads 'to ensure the safety of the public'. Click here to see pictures from the scene and here to watch our video footage.

The railway station was reportedly closed and buses were diverted. There were also reports of local residents not being allowed inside their flats.

"Me and my daughter were told to cross the road and run past as quickly as possible," wrote Worthing Herald reader Sam Elliot.

Worthing armed police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Another reader, Ria Siân, said her eldest daughter and sister 'got stuck behind an armed officer' and 'weren’t allowed through'.

"The worst thing I’ve ever witnessed so far as a mother is seeing one of my children outside in the street with police and armed police and not being able to do a thing about it." she said.

"Luckily my sister kept her calm and got her home safely.

"I have no clue what was going on but I hope everyone is ok."

Worthing armed police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police revealed that a member of the public reported seeing a man with a weapon inside a building on Oxford Road at 2.45pm.

Officers 'conducted a search of the premises' but 'nothing of concern was found', police said.