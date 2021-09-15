Wooden bench balanced on top of Bolney basketball hoop at weekend, say Mid Sussex Police
Mid Sussex Police are appealing for information after someone placed a wooden bench on top of a basketball hoop in Bolney over the weekend.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:11 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:15 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said: “Some individuals decided it would be fun to smash beer bottles on the basketball court and also put a wooden bench on top of the basketball net.”
He called the incident ‘pure mindless antisocial behaviour’ and urged anyone who knows who the culprits are to get in touch with police.
People can call 101, quoting CAD 1066.