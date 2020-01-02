Woman to appear in court after collision outside Midhurst Police Station

A woman has been charged with drink-driving after a collision outside Midhurst Police Station in October, according to Sussex Police.

At around 10.45pm on Saturday, October 5, a car collided with railings and a disabled ramp at the entrance to the police station on A286 Bepton Road. Police said a local woman was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. Read more here

In October, a car collided with railings and a disabled ramp at the entrance to the police station on A286 Bepton Road. Photo: Phil Bowell

Providing an update today (Thursday, January 2), a spokesman said: "Abigail Clue, aged 26, of Bourne Way, Midhurst, has been charged with drink-driving.

"It is alleged she had 97 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit in blood is 80mgs.

"She has been summonsed to appear before Worthing magistrates on Tuesday, January 21."