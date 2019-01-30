Woman spotted at Warwickshire bus stop could be Helen Slaughter

Police are appealing for information after a woman who fits the description of Helen Slaughter was seen in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Read more: Helen Slaughter possibly seen in Warwickshire

A member of the public reported seeing someone matching the woman's description on Saturday (January 26) stood by a bus stop outside George Eliot School in Raveloe Drive, Nuneaton between 10am and 10.30am.

Helen Slaughter the last time she was seen leaving her home in Barnham

The news comes after Warwickshire Police confirmed one of their lines of enquiry was the missing mother of two attended George Eliot Hospital after a woman checked in to the accident and emergency department giving false details.

Read more: Husband's plea for Helen Slaughter to come home a year after disappearance

Police said they are 'extremely concerned' for the woman's welfare are carrying out enquiries with the bus company.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who was in the area or on the number one bus around this time, and saw someone matching her description, to get in touch.

Read more: Helen Slaughter appeal: Husband reaches out for a 'wonderful mum'

A police spokesman said they are 'extremely concerned' for her welfare and are asking the public for help.

The woman spotted in a Nuneaton hospital

They said: "Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 43 of 31 December 2018."

Read more: These are Sussex’s missing people – have you seen them?

Helen Slaughter was last seen on CCTV leaving her home in Barnham at around 6am on November 1 2017 and was 49 when she want missing. At the time she was described as 5'2", of small build, with brown short hair. She would normally war glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light coloured fleece and a woolly hat. She also has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm.

The woman spotted in a Nuneaton hospital