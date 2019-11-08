Woman’s shock as 100 bushes stolen from home near Horsham

A woman who lives near Horsham has had 100 bushes stolen from outside her house.

Liz Mcilwraith, who lives near Fulford Hill on the A264, said her husband had replanted their hedge with 160 laurel bushes just three weeks ago.

Police news

But in the early hours of Monday morning 100 of them were torn out of the ground and stolen, Liz told the County Times.

She said: “What can you say. It’s a bit of a shock. You’re just really cross. It’s just so wrong that can happen.”

Liz added that the bushes, which cost £10 each, took her husband ‘a couple of days’ to plant.

Liz said she suspected the thieves had been disturbed as she found a number of bushes that had been uprooted but were just ‘strewn around’.

She added that she will replant the bushes ‘in due course’ but is concerned about stopping thieves in the future and plans to take ‘further action’ to secure them.

Liz urged residents to keep their eyes open to suspicious activity.

She said: “This goes back to people being vigilant. If you see anything that does not look right report it.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Read more: Warning over thefts from Sussex churchgoers

Read more: ‘What next - horses wearing nappies?’ - readers react to Horsham manure row

Read more: Horsham schools warn parents of ‘county lines’ drug gangs targeting children