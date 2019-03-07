Woman's body recovered from sea at Bognor

The body of a woman was recovered from the sea off Bognor Regis in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

The news follows reports of a 'police incident' at Bognor Pier, which was attended to by numerous emergency service teams overnight. Read more here.

Bognor Regis Pier. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Police said an investigation is underway to 'establish the identity and circumstances surrounding the death of the person concerned'.

A spokesman said: "Shortly before 5am on Thursday (March 7), a woman’s body was recovered from the sea off Bognor Regis.

"Police are now investigating to establish the identity and circumstances surrounding the death of the person concerned. No further details are available at this stage.

"Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 61 of 07/03."

According to Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, it was paged at 2.30am with Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team, Littlehampton Lifeboat, Selsey Lifeboat, and a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Its post on social media said Hillhead Coastguard Team and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also tasked.

It comes just under two weeks after 22-year-old Bethany Skinner died after being found in the water by Bognor Pier on Sunday February 24. Bethany's family paid tribute to a 'kind and caring' young woman.